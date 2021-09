CORBETT, Dale L.



Of Xenia, Ohio, passed away on September 9, 2021. Service will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Zion Baptist Church, 565 E. Main Street, Xenia, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00am until time of service which will be at 12 noon with Pastor Gary Chapman officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral.