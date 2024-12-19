Copp, Juanita Mae



Age 96, passed away December 14, 2024 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH. She and her twin sister, Berneda Faye, were born on August 6, 1928 in Trotwood, OH. After graduating from Trotwood-Madison High School, she attended Sinclair Community College and graduated from Miami-Jacobs Business College. Juanita worked 41 years for General Motors, first in the Frigidaire division, then later in Public Relations. She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd E. and Myrtle L. (Harman), sister Berneda in 1985, and brother-in-law Fred V. Holl of Tipp City, OH. She is survived by her beloved niece, Holly Ann of Columbus, OH. In 2023, Juanita moved to Columbus to be closer to Holly. Words cannot describe how heartbroken I am to say goodbye. We had an incredible bond. How lucky I was to have a bonus mom all these years. You did good, Juanita. Rest in comfort and peace.



Visitation will be held from 12-1pm with funeral service to begin at 1:00pm on Monday, December 23rd, 2024 at Rogers Funeral Home, 324 W. Main St., New Lebanon, Ohio 45345. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Trotwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Juanita. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



