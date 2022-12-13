COPLEY, Paul Jennings



Paul Jennings Copley, 85, of Springfield, passed away December 11, 2022, in Soin Medical Center. He was born September 24, 1937, in Dunlow, West Vriginia, the son of Luther and Gracie (Marcum) Copley. Mr. Copley enjoyed word search puzzles, listing to blue grass music, bowling and spending time with his loving family. He was retired from International Steel Wool and was a Veteran of the United States Navy. Survivors include one daughter; Berene Morrow (Copley), three grandchildren; Candyce Anuszewski, Kasey (Sean) Morrow and Kyle Morrow, several great-grandchildren including Jade Morrow (Jacob) who was his great-granddaughter and best friend all in one, Daymian Anuszewski and Autum Anuszewski, siblings; Darryl Copley and William (Linda) Copley and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; Loretta Copley in 2019, several brothers and sisters and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM, Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

