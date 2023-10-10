Copley, Mrytle



COPLEY, Myrtle, age 94, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, October 6, 2023. Myrtle was the owner of Happy Time Preschool in Huber Heights for 35 years and a charter member of Huber Heights Church of God. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Colleen McCormick in 2008. Myrtle is survived by her beloved husband of 75 years, Carlos; daughters & sons-in-law, Karla & Wes Norris, Robin & Jerry VanAuken; sisters, Mary Spencer, Jodie Frauenknecht, Susan Spencer, Patti Kline; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces & nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Huber Heights Church of God, 6900 Brandt Pike. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 AM Wednesday until service time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Children's Ministry at Huber Heights Church of God in Myrtle's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.



