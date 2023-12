Copes, Sr., Robert L.



Born 8/28/1944 in Homer, Louisiana. Departed this life to be with Christ on 12/15/2023 at the age of 79.



Visitation at 11am, service will be at 12pm on 12/27/23 at Sunlight Baptist church. 805 Huron Ave. Rev. Ralph Guy officiating. Interment at west memory gardens.





