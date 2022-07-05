COPES, Albert C. "Pete"



81, of New Carlisle, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. He was born April 15, 1941, in Springfield, the son of the late Stanley and Josephine Copes. Pete was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked at Parker Sweeper for 28 years and later retired from Honda of America, East Liberty after 11 years. Pete loved his family and all his fur babies. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Charlene; sons James (Lisa) Copes, Devin Copes and Troy (Alisha) Copes; brother Stanley "Lue" Copes; sisters Sandra (Ronald) Yates, Edith (Jimmy) Risner and Carolyn (Kip) Meade; special nephew Jeff Yates; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pete is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Sonja Copes; and sister Patricia Long. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 10am-11am with the funeral to honor Pete beginning at 11:00am at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Cancer Center. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



