COPENHEFER, Larry



Larry Copenhefer, 73 of Medway, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on September 16, 1949, to the late Howard and Marjorie Copenhefer. Larry was a graduate of Tecumseh High School Class of 1967 and a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Army. Larry was a skilled and talented butcher and learned the trade from his father, Howard. Larry founded JandL Butcher Shop in Medway. He also was a skilled finished carpenter and farmer and spent many years of his life growing crops in the acres of fields around his home and barn that he cherished. Larry is survived by his children Christopher Copenhefer and Kelli (Jim) Scheid; stepchildren Jessi (Chris) Doggett, Jodi (Daniel) Crichton, Jacob (Kristin) Dysinger, Jenna (Allen) Beam; grandchildren, Peyton and Jackson Scheid, Colten, Lucas, Claira and Julia Doggett, James, Jude and Quinn Crichton, Reed and Sage Dysinger, Griffin and Baylor Beam; former spouse, Jeri Luce; two sisters; and several very close friends and family, as well as his work family at JandL Butcher Shop. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or American Cancer Society. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 20th at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar and Fraley Funeral Home from 2pm-3pm with a Celebration of life to follow at 3pm. Online condolences may be made at trostelchapman.com.



