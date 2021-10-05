COPE, Ora Kate "Kay"



Ora Kate Cope "Kay", age 89, passed away peacefully at home on October 1, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Kay, "Ora Kate" to her Tennessee family, was born to the late Clarence and Elva Williams



Harrison on February 23, 1932, in Bumpus Mills, TN. She was a loving and devoted wife, mom, "Mamaw", great-grandma, great-great-grandma. Kay attended Zion Lutheran Church. Kay is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Herley) Hatfield, Diana (Mike) Hughes, Katrena (Mike) Engel; sons, TJ (Dora) Cope, Doug (Lisa) Cope, George (Teri) Cope, Robert (Jodie) Cope, Daniel (Tina) Cope; 28 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Charlie Cope and sister-in-law Mary Cope. Kay was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Thomas Jerry Cope; sisters, Flora Mae Fraley; Betty Jean Marshall, Eddie Dean Farmer and grandchildren Corby Cope and Tia Boley. Kay was a simple, kind, and loving Tennessee girl. She will always be remembered as the wise and patient Mom to many not just her own children. The friend and advisor of the family. She always had a positive attitude and expected nothing in return from her kindness. A visitation will take place Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Baker-Stevens-



Parramore Funeral Home 6850 Roosevelt Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45005 from 4:00pm-8:00pm with a funeral service to follow on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 10:00am at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation.



