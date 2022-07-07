COOPER, Weldon D.



Age, 81 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. He was born the son of Ezra and Nell (Parks) Cooper on June 9, 1941, in St. Charles, Virginia. Weldon is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Ben, Jeff, and Don Cooper; sister Betty Alexander. Weldon is survived by his beloved wife Sheila Faye Cooper of 29 years; son Tim (Heather) Cooper of Urbana; daughters Kim (Mark) Mougey of New Carlisle, and Tracy (Marc) Finke of Kettering; stepdaughter Cheryl (Rob) Powell of South Vienna; brothers Hughie "H.L." Cooper, and Charles Cooper; grandchildren Derrick (Abbey) Cooper, Chloe (Joel) Bays, Olivia Cooper, Miranda Mougey, Tyler Mougey, Abby Lynn Finke, and Hilary Blevins; great-grandchildren Mimi and Gabie Alvarez, and Elliott Rose Cooper; lifetime friend Darrell Cody; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Weldon was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Weldon was a proud member of the United States Army where he served as a paratrooper. He was a member of the VFW Post 3660 and AMVETS Post 125. Weldon was a master machinist, working in Tool & Die. Weldon was a fan of Bluegrass music and played in the Honey Creek Bluegrass Band. Most of all he enjoyed spending quality time with his family, especially the grandkids. Friends may call on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 5PM – 7PM at the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. HIGH ST. Springfield, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 10AM with Pastor Orbie Estep officiating. Interment to follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



