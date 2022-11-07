COOPER, Sharon

COOPER (Hupman),



Sharon E. (Hupman) Cooper, 77, of Springfield, passed away November 3, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Sharon was born December 3, 1944, in Springfield, Ohio, to Robert M. and Lois Hupman. She was a 1962 graduate of Greenon High School. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry, of nearly 58 years; sons Jeff (Stormy) of Enon, and Barry of West Liberty. She also leaves grandchildren Grant, Olivia, Austin (Mackenzie), Hunter, Hanna, and Gage; a brother Skip (Patrick) of Carmel, Indiana, and many family and friends. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother Michael Hupman. Her family would like to thank Drs. Jan & Mark Roberto and Dr. Kurian for their support, as well as the wonderful nurses from Hospice of Dayton. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, from 11AM-12PM, where a funeral service will be held at 12PM with Pastor Bruce Kramer officiating. Interment to follow in the Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sharon's name to Hospice of Dayton. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



