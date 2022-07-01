COOPER, Nancy

springfield-news-sun logo
Age 76, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Miamisburg, Ohio.

Nancy spent most of her career as a bus driver for Vandalia-Butler Schools, with 20 years of service to the schools. She was also a proud member of 40 years to DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution). Nancy enjoyed the time she spent with her loving family. She was a beloved wife, a caring mother, a wonderful grandma, and will be missed by all the family and friends she leaves behind.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Orville (Margaret) Weaver; brother, Norman Weaver, and a sister-in-law, Aleta Weaver.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, David Cooper; children, Barry Cooper, Dawn (Andy) Bateman; grandchildren, Hayley Hatfield, Layla Hatfield, Cheyenne Bird, EmaLee Bateman; brother, Martin Weaver; sister-in-law, Ann Weaver, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, 12pm (noon) at the Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville, OH, with the burial to follow at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. A visitation will be held on Friday the 1st, at the funeral home, from 10am-12pm leading into the services. Condolences can be sent by going to gilbert-fellers.com.

