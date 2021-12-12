COOPER, Jerry

COOPER, Sr., Jerry Allen



85, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021. He was born on November 15, 1936, in Dayton, OH. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1955. Jerry retired from Rieck Mechanical Services. He was a jack of all trades and he especially loved his HotRods!



Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Loretta; his 2 children Jerry Jr. (Donna) and JaCol (George) Davell; grandchildren Evan and Cooper Davell and his faithful companion, Izzy.



Per his request, there will be no services at this time.



In lieu of flowers, and Jerry's love of animals, his wishes are to donate to Ruff Rescue at https://rufftransport.org/help-us.



