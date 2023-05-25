Cooper, David Owen



David Owen Cooper, age 40 of Columbus and formerly of West Carrollton and Montana, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023 at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on November 28, 1982 the son of Stephen Owen and Kathy Ann (Lairmore) Cooper. He is survived by his parents; brother Christopher Cooper; sister Ashley Cooper; Uncles Rick Lairmore, Gary Lairmore, Troy Cooper and Scott Cooper; Aunts Vicki Wehner and Denise Cooper Kassinos; and several cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Lawrence & Shirley Lairmore; paternal grandparents UL & Gretchen Cooper and his great grandmother Vesta K. Huitt. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 12:00 pm  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

