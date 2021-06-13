COOMER, Sean M.



On Monday, May 24th, at 1:00 a.m., Sean M Coomer, loving husband, and father of three children passed away at the age of 50. Sean was born December 11th, 1970, to Randy and Carol (Jones) Coomer.



He grew up in Englewood, Ohio, and graduated from Northmont High School in 1989. Sean received his Associate of Applied Science, Respiratory Care from Sinclair Community College in 1993 and went on to pursue a career as a Neonatal Resuscitation provider at Franciscan Medical Center before retiring in 2002.



On October 19th, 1996, Sean married Sandra Lee Hull. They raised two sons, Gabriel and Collin, and one daughter, Madailein. Sean's greatest passion in life was his family first and foremost, he was a devoted husband and father. Sean was an avid collector of vinyl records, Punk music and culture was an important expression of life for him, an ethos he felt akin. Sean held a special place in his heart for dogs, American pit bulls especially. He advocated for the pit bulls loving and loyal nature, and found comfort and support with his dog companions Hestia and Finnegan. Sean was a dedicated fan to the full range of Boston sports teams, and a myriad of horror comics, and films. Sean was kind, generous, warm, and loving albeit somewhat mischievous. He was a courteous and considerate human being who often thought of others well-being before his own. He had a wicked sense of humor, often macabre and sometimes irreverent. Sean was an excellent storyteller, an attribute owed to his curious nature and a lifetime of lived experiences. His stories brought joy and laughter to anyone who had the pleasure of hearing them. A self-described simple man, Sean found contentment in a malcontent world; his light will be missed by many.



Sean is survived lovingly by his wife Sandra; their three children Gabriel, Collin, and Madailein; his parents Randy and Carol Coomer; his sister Melissa (Steve) Fox; his nephews Jacob and Braeden Fox and Jackson Himes; his niece Alyssa Fox; his paternal grandmother; maternal Aunt and Uncle; and several cousins.



Out of respect to the deceased's wishes, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of life event will be announced by invitation at a later date. In place of flowers, the family requests contributions for a college fund to his daughter Madailein Coomer be sent or dropped by Sea Jax Tavern at 5900 Bigger Rd., Kettering, Ohio 45440 in care of Sandra Coomer.

