Cooley, Otis V.



Otis V. Cooley, age 91, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home on November 1, 2024, surrounded by the loving family and friends he adored. Born in 1933 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Dana and Myrle (Weirs) Cooley. Otis was the beloved husband of Janice for 43 cherished years, and they shared a love that embodied the true meaning of partnership until the very end. He was the father to daughters: Kathy (Ted) Myers, Michelle (Bryce) Haythe, Sr., and Lisa (Ben) Miller and sons: Dana (Melissa) Cooley and Mike Cooley. Otis was beyond proud to be the grandfather to six grandchildren: Jake (Bre) Myers, Bryce (Morgan) Haythe, Jr., Kensley Smith, Hudson, Hunter and Blake Miller, and he delighted in the company of his great-grandchildren: Landon, Paisley, and Baylor Myers, and Hunter Haythe. He also leaves behind a brother-in-law, Jim (Chrissie) Huffman; and special nephew, John (Paula) Gordon. Otis was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Cooley; stepfather, "Mac" Malcolm and sisters, Margie, Audrey and Susie. A celebration of Otis's life will be held at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home on Saturday November 9th from 1:00-3:00 pm with a brief service to follow. In place of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Children's Miracle Network, an organization that was close to Otis's heart throughout his career at Speedway. Memories, condolences and the full obituary may be viewed at www.littletonandrue.com





