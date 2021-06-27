COOK, Willard Earl "Willie"



Age 79, of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021. He was born on November 14th, 1941, in Franklin, Ohio, to the late William Thomas and Gladys (Harrison) Cook. He was a manager and loyal employee at Auto Wash for 46 years.



In addition to his parents, Willard was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Cook; brother, William Dale Cook; and step-mother, Velva Cook.



He is survived by his son, James M. Cook; granddaughter, Ashlyn Cook; sister-in-law, Judy Cook; niece, Kathy Powers; 3 great-nieces and nephew, Alexis, Brooke, and Colton Powers; step-sister, Edith Fox.



Friends and family may gather on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021, from 11am-1pm for a visitation. A funeral service will follow, beginning at 1pm. Burial will take place at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin, Ohio.



