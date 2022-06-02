springfield-news-sun logo
COOK, Ruth

COOK, Ruth Lee

Age 81, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave.,

Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

www.thomasfunerals.com;

virtual streaming link available.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

