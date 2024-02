Cook Sr., Ronald



Ronald Cook Sr., age 70, was born on February 14, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio. Ronald departed this life Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Cook. Calling hour 10 am Saturday, February 3, 2024 at The Potter's House Dayton International Ministries, 2050 Germantown St., Dayton, Ohio. Memorial service begins at 11 am.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com