COOK, Ned "Fred"



Ned "Fred" Cook, age 78, of Tipp City, passed away on



Monday, September 6, 2021, at Kettering Health Troy. He was born February 15, 1943, to the late Joe Fredrick and Nellie (Merkle) Cook in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; son Dennis Lee Wilcox. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife, Carol Lee (Mumford) Cook of 53 years; children Jay Fredrick (Shawn) Cook of Tipp City, Molly Ann Cook of Sidney, MT; daughter-in-law Mary Ann Wilcox of South Carolina; grandchildren Haley Cook, Maggie Connors, Caty Cook, Joe Cook, Dennis Fine, Hope Fine, Brandon Gotthardt, Megan Gentry; great-grandson Avery Connors; siblings Nodine Miller (Don) Antrum of Michigan. Fred was a long time farmer and



enjoyed anything farming. He also was a school bus driver for Tipp City Schools for over 20 years. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Memorial



contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

