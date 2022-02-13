COOK, Jason Alvin



Age 43 of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Jason was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on November 5, 1978, to Alvin Cook and Joyce (Fagg) Price. He attended Hamilton High School and enlisted into the United States Army in 2008. He completed a tour in Afghanistan as a SPC. On March 23, 2016, he married Tina Brown in Fort Meyers, Florida. He worked for the Butler County Veterans Commission for 7 years as a veteran benefit coordinator. Jason loved football, basketball, bourbon (especially the Elijah Craig Small Batch Rye), and helping anybody he could. He loved his dog, Trey, and spending time with his family and friends.



Jason is survived by his wife, Tina Cook; two daughters, Kayli and Jayla Cook; two step-children, Carson and Lucas Bowling; three siblings; in-laws, Dennis (Donna) Brown and Jan Clark; and numerous other relatives and friends. Jason was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Allan Clark; and one aunt, Dorothy Dietz.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. Burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, with the procession meeting at the funeral home at 9:30AM. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

