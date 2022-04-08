COOK, Irma L.



IRMA L. COOK, 67, of Springfield, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Tuesday evening, April 5, 2022. She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on July 21, 1954, the daughter of



the late Arthur and Donna (Widner) Pressnell. Irma



retired as the office manager at the Springfield Country Club and previously worked at her family's business, Pressnell's Trucking, Jackson, Lytle Funeral Home, Rose Hill Burial Park and International Steel Wool. Irma loved her flower garden and sewing. She will be remembered for her loving and giving nature. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, George H. Cook; daughter, Kelly Houchins and her fiance', Larry Lebaroff; sister, Brenda (Douglas) Dyer; brother, Allan (Tanja) Pressnell; grandson, Hunter Houchins; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Carson C. Cook in 1997 and granddaughter, Brooklynn Music. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Irma's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



