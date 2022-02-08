COOK, Debra B.



Debra B. Cook, 69 of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022. She was born on August 15, 1952, in Briery Branch, VA, to Joseph S. and Rosaline H. Foster. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Darrell L. Cook of Miamisburg; children, Charles M. (Tracy) Cook of Miamisburg, Joseph F. (Danielle) Boyd of Miamisburg, Bradley V. Boyd of Briery Branch, VA, Elizabeth J. (Chad) Hines of Miamisburg, Christy B. (Stephen) Stomoff of West Carrollton; sister, Linda K. (Andy) Anderson of Bridgewater, VA; seven grandchildren, Kaetlyne (Nicholas), Brock, Bryce, Payton, Kayla, Paige, and Parker; five great-grandchildren, Evan, Penelope Jo, Hendrix, Cherry Jo, and Rhiannon; and a multitude of loved ones. Debby was



preceded in death by her parents mentioned above; late



husband, Franklin H. Boyd; and brother, Bruce D. Foster.



Not only was "Debby Jo" an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother, she was also a dear friend and a second mom to countless others. Some of her favorite times were spent at



numerous sporting events for her children and grandchildren. Fall Sundays would find her cheering on her beloved



Washington Redskins. Debby was a talented and prolific quilter and heavily involved in the Miamisburg Quilt Guild. The outpouring of well-wishes and heartfelt stories the family has received from the many lives this woman touched has been humbling and gratifying.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, February 11, at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home in Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, please submit donations to Good Works Farm in Waynesville, OH. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

