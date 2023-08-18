Cook, Antoinette Lynn
Antoinette Lynn Cook, age 56, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023. Memorial service 11 am Saturday, August 19, 2023, at All Nations Bible Fellowship, 3819 Kings Highway, Dayton, Ohio. Calling hour 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral