COOK, Andrew Glenville



Andrew Glenville Cook, 40, of Gnadenhutten, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 10, 2021, at The Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. Born September 19, 1980, in Dayton, Ohio, he was a son of Verlie Glenville Cook, Jr. of Bellbrook, Ohio.



Drew was a 1999 graduate of Bellbrook High School before moving to Tuscarawas County where he was the owner and proprietor of Master's Touch. His love for nature and being outdoors led him to his career in lawn care and landscaping, and it was also fulfilled in the time he spent as an avid hunter and fisherman. He will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him as a wonderful, kind, outgoing man who not only never met a stranger, but would have happily given the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it whether he knew them or not.



On August 15, 2003, Drew married the former Kelly A. Arnold who survives him at their home along with their son, Easton Glenville Cook, and daughter, Brianna Mae Cook. He is also survived by his father, Verlie Cook, and brother, Jason (Jessica) Cook, with whom he enjoyed especially close relationships;



sister, Erin (Nick) Reiter; parents-in-law, Bill and Carol Arnold; sisters-in-law, Lisa (Ryan) Contini and Andrea Arnold; nieces and nephews, Maryn and Lauryn Contini, Izabella, Christian and Archer Cook, and Delainey and Noah Reiter; and aunts, Kathy (Ed) Beane and Cindy Krapf and her daughter, Meagan (Robin) Heinrich . He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Verlie and Margaret Cook, and a cousin, Dylan Krapf.



Family and friends are invited to call at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12. A private, family service is planned



before his interment in Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery in Gnadenhutten. Charitable contributions honoring his memory may be made to GiGi's Playhouse – a Down Syndrome



Achievement Center – online at https://gigisplayhouse.org/canton/ or by mail to GiGi's Playhouse, 4061 Bradley Circle NW,



Canton, Ohio 44718.

