Conver, Jean

Jean (nee Carmean) Conver wife of the late Milton Conver, beloved mother of Steve (Deb) and Tim (Susan) Conver, dear aunt of Connie Tucker Koch, sister-in-law and best friend to the late Dorothy Conver Tucker, also survived by 2 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Passed away on Nov. 22, 2023 at age 102. Residence Kettering, OH, formerly of Mt. Washington. A Service will be held at T.P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave, Mt. Washington on Sat. Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:30PM. Friends may visit on Sat. from 1:30-2:30PM.

Funeral Home Information

T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc

2050 Beechmont Avenue

Cincinnati, OH

45230

https://www.tpwhite.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

