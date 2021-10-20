CONSTABLE, Edward Thomas



91, born April 22, 1930, to Rocco Constable and Rose Tarqin in Philadelphia, PA. Ed passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, after a brief illness. Edward was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife, Mary Jeanne Hogan. Others that passed away before him were his brother Bernard Constable, sister Barbara Constable, son-in-law Frederick Muntz, and grandson Christopher Muntz. He is survived by his children, Susan Muntz (Rick), Diane Bellert (Matthew), Stephen Constable (Linda) and Karen Curry (Daniel). He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren, and special friend Margie Farmer. Edward was lucky to have lived a long and healthy life filled with family, nice cars, Notre Dame football, and a distinguished career in the United States Air Force. Ed grew up in Geneva, a city in upstate New York. In this small town, he was involved in many activities ranging from playing the trumpet in a local band, to winning many oratorical contests, to playing football, and being valedictorian of his class. After his freshman year of college, Edward decided what he really wanted to do was to be a lawyer. He applied to St.



John's University in New York City. Armed with influential recommendations and one year of college he was accepted into the law school. He successfully completed law school and quickly became the youngest person to pass the New York State bar exam at that time. Ed joined the United States Air Force after passing the bar, and finishing his bachelor's



degree. This was the beginning of more than 4 decades of stellar service in the Air Force. Ed won many awards with his dedicated work in contract law, saving the U.S.A.F. millions of dollars. By the end of his prominent career, he retired as an SES officer (Senior Executive Service) in the U.S.A.F., which is the highest civilian rank and equivalent to the military rank of general. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 21st at 11:00 am at Church of the Incarnation in Centerville. Burial will follow in David's Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at the Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Westbrock Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at SpringMeade Health Center that cared for our father in his final days. We appreciated their compassion, dedication, and understanding in their care of our father.

