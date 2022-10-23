Consolino, Mary Ann

CONSOLINO (Serafini), Mary Ann



Mary Ann (Serafini) Consolino, 77, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on October 18, 2022, lovingly surrounded by her Consolino and The Carlyle House families. Mary grew up in Columbia, Illinois, worked at Anheuser-Busch after high school, and at 21 years of age, met her husband, Anthony J. Consolino, at a party. Mary married Anthony in June 1968 and later moved to Michigan, where they raised their three independent-thinking daughters, along with a menagerie of animals.



Mary's family will remember her strong commitment to her faith, unrelenting thirst for knowledge, support of education, love of reading and writing, mean recipe for bean soup, green St. Patty's day biscuits, fondness for horses and butterflies, and presence whenever she was needed. Her Carlyle House family will forever remember her two-word zingers and infectious smile that would light up a room.



Mary is survived by her husband of 54 years, Anthony J. Consolino, and her daughters Gina Consolino-Barsotti (David Barsotti), Christina Consolino (Timothy Meade), and Tara Consolino (Todd Peltier). She also will be missed by her seven grandchildren, Zoe Meade, Talia Meade, Aaron Meade, Cye Consolino, Elli Barsotti, Melina Meade, and Catalina Barsotti; her three sisters, Sandra Mueller, Jean Conrad, and Linda Serafini; and cousins, nieces, nephews, and brothers-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guido and Dorothy Serafini and many beloved pets.



Mary's family would like to extend a warm thanks to all the staff of The Carlyle House of Kettering and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their attentive presence and tender care. A celebration of life for Mary will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, at 7:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429. A private family burial will occur. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/), Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (www.hospiceofdayton.org), or to The Dr. Tom Dooley Foundation (www.thedrtomdooleyfoundation.org).

