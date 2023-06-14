Conrad, Margie



Age 100, died June 9, 2023 at her residence in Gahanna, Ohio. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 11, 1922 to the late Roy and Aletha (Orr) Whittlesey. She graduated from Hamilton High School and following graduation from Miami University was an elementary grade teacher for Fairfield Public Schools. In 1952 she married Nelson Conrad, who preceded her in death in 2000. Until recently she had been a life-long resident of Hamilton.



She is survived by her children Michael (Kathy) Conrad and David (Janet) Conrad; grandchildren Christopher Conrad, Valerie (Derek) Conrad, Kelsey (Michael) Fitzpatrick, Mieley (Elliot) Cooke, and Ben Conrad; great-granddaughter Perry Fitzpatrick; nephew Scott (Bonnie) Whittlesey. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Don Whittlesey.



The family would like to acknowledge the support and friendship provided by the staff and residents of StoryPoint Senior Living. Services will be private. Remembrances may be made as donations to the Hamilton Community Foundation or a favored charity. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

