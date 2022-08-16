CONRAD, Frederick



Age 79 of Hamilton, passed away surrounded by family at Bethesda North Hospital on Friday, August 12, 2022. Fred was born at Mercy Hospital in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 19, 1943, to Earl and Florence (Hunkler) Conrad. Fred graduated from Talawanda High School, 1961. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968, serving 19 ½ months in Germany. On April 23, 1971, he married Marjorie "Margie" Bannon in St. Ann Catholic Church in Hamilton, and they had two sons: David and Tom. Fred retired from Transport Specialist in 2005. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening and visiting his Amish friends in Holmes County, Ohio. He was a longtime member of Queen of Peace Parish in Millville, Ohio. Fred is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margie; his sons, David (Julie) and Tom (Karen); his sister-in-law, Irene Foley; his grand pets, Dallas, Olivia, Alex, Pumpkin and Cleo; and other family member and friends. Fred was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Betty Amrein. Visitation will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Kidney Fund. Condolences may be left at



