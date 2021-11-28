springfield-news-sun logo
X

CONOVER, RUTHANNE

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CONOVER, Ruthanne

Ruthanne Conover, 77, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021. She was born April 11, 1944, in Meigs County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Herald and

Francis Hayman. Survivors

include husband, Gerald

Conover, son, Scott Alspach, brother, Lawrence Hayman, as well as grand and great-grandchildren.

Ruthanne lived to please the Lord and draw others close to Him. She faithfully served her church and community and enjoyed crafting, gardening, and being with family and friends. Those who loved her praise God for her and will hold a celebration of life Saturday,

December 4, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with memorial service at 4:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street in Springboro.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Conover

family.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

40 North Main Street

Springboro, OH

45066

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
BREWER, WILLARD
2
HARRIS, Charlia
3
GALLIENNE, Jane
4
GAIER, Paul
5
HUELSMAN, Wanda
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top