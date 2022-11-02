CONOVER, Jeffrey Dale "Jeffro"



Loving father and brother, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away October 27, 2022, at his residence at the age of 59. He was born May 1, 1963, in Dayton, Ohio, and graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School Class of 1982. He was employed in construction at Labor Union Local #534 for 36 years, of those he worked at SK Construction for 25 years and retired in July of this year. He was a member of Moose Lodge #501. Jeff enjoyed golfing and also had a quick wit and always enjoyed a good joke. Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert Dale Conover and Joanne Johnson; and one son, Brian Conover. He is survived by one daughter, Megan Conover; two sisters, Julie (Randy) Back and Jill Santos (John Cundiff); one brother, Joey (Bobbi) Koontz; two half-brothers, Rob (Becky) Koontz and Rick Koontz; his step-father, Richard Johnson; two cousins, Beth and Derron Muncie; life-long best friend, Jimmy Smith; and many extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life for Jeff will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Bourbon's, 2231 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown, Ohio 45042. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45243. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

