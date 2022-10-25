CONNORS, Nicole Denise



Age 52, of Raleigh, NC, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. Walk-through visitation 9am-12 noon Thursday, October 27, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 12 noon. (Mask Required). Live stream link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

