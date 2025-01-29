Connolly (Valley), Margaret M. "Peggy"



Connolly, Margaret Melinda "Peggy", 76, of Springfield, passed away Friday, January 24, 2025 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Peggy was born November 16, 1948 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Charles G. and Margaret M. (Leatherman) Valley. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and retired from United Senior Services of Clark County. Peggy was a dedicated advocate for the developmentally disabled community, having served on the boards of Clark County MRDD and TAC Industries. She also enjoyed gardening, pottery, and crafts. In 2019, Peggy wrote a book, A Quiet Wisdom, which details her journey with her daughter, Jenny. Survivors include her loving husband, James K.; two children, James G. (Aylish) Connolly and Jennifer L. Connolly; three grandchildren, James Owen, Brennan Daniel and Mairen Claire; two siblings, Ruthellen Lough and Mike Valley; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Barbara Valley, Virginia Kinarney, Nancy Sanford, Carol Raynor and Rita Valley. A visitation will be held on Friday from 5 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to TAC Industries, https://tacind.charityproud.org/Donate



