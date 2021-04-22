CONNELL, Brandon Scott
Age 39, passed away April 10, 2021. Born April 5, 1982, to the late Colonel Thomas B. (U.S. Army Retired) and Linda L. (Riner) Connell. Scott was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked in the custom classic car industry. Surviving is his wife Rachel Connell; brother Devon Connell and cousin Craig (Debra) Connell. Private services with final resting place, Dayton
National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Rd.,
Dayton, OH 45417. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Funeral Home Information
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH
45449