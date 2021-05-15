<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">CONNAUGHTON, Patrick Michael <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 71, died unexpectedly in the Philippines on May 11, 2021. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, August 15, 1949. He was a <br/><br/>graduate of Chaminade HS. Pat was a retired Dayton Fire Fighter. For the past 12 years he has lived in the Philippines with his wife Gerlie and daughter Roselle. He is preceded in death by his father Patrick Connaughton and mother Lois Connaughton. He is survived by his wife Gerlie, his daughter Roselle, and his brother Dan Connaughton (Jean).</font><br/>