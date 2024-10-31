Conley, Naomi

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Conley, Naomi Ann

CONLEY, Naomi Ann, age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at Soin Medical Center. She was a longtime member of Miami Valley United Baptist Church. Naomi was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Harold M.; parents and four brothers. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Patti & DA Courtney; sons & daughters-in-law, Michael E. & Lisa Conley, Kevin M. & Angela Conley; sister Mary Johnson; brother, Jack Pelphrey; 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Funeral service 1:30 PM Friday, November 1, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Enon Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12:30 PM until service time at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Miami Valley United Baptist Church in Naomi's memory.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com

In Other News
1
Babyak, Udean Smith
2
Kresser, Hal
3
Szakal, Barbara
4
Woods, David
5
Coleman, Brian