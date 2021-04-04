CONGER, John W.



Age 76 formerly of Brookville, currently of Vandalia, passed away suddenly on March 30, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital following a brief illness. John was born to the late Ada Mae (Painter) and Robert Conger in Wellston, Ohio, on October 2, 1944. He graduated from Jackson High School Class of 1962, then he continued his education at Morehead University in Morehead, KY, where he received his Bachelor's Degree. He worked as a Teacher and Coach at Brookville Schools for 30 years until he retired and worked part time for 20 years at the Dayton Dragons Field. John was a sports enthusiast, whether it be playing, coaching or watching. He spent his free time watching football and baseball. He was a devoted Ohio State and Dayton Dragons fan. He was also a member of the Ohio Coaches Association. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years: Karen (Napier) Conger, daughter: Kimberly Conger, brothers: Dale Conger, Edgar "Ed" (Angie) Conger, sister:



Linda (Gene) McCray, numerous nieces/nephews, relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Along with his parents, John is preceded in death by his friend: Ken Rinehart. A walk-through visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 pm with Reverend Dan Kincer officiating. Interment will be held subsequently at Polk Grove Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton (1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton, OH 45417). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is mandatory that you wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

