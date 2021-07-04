COMLEY, Jr., Limond B.



Limond B. Comley, Jr., age 91, of Fayetteville, NC, and formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He was born in Woodford County, KY, on November 7, 1929, to the late Fannie Mae (Bingham) and Limond B. Comley, Sr. He served in the US Navy during WW II; and then served in the U. S. Air Force and retired after 21 1/2 years. He then retired from DP&L Company and he also worked part time for the Montgomery County Sheriff's



Department. He was a Mason and a Shriner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary (Roach); a daughter, Sharon Gilbert; a great-grandson, AJ Choate; and 2 brothers, Harold Comley and Bill Comley. Limond is survived by his wife, Donna (McKinniss) Comley; his children, Limond "Butch" Comley III, and Karen (Don) Davy; his sister, Lillie Mae Goins; his brother, Edward (Betty) Comley; 7 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, July 10, at Abundant Life Tabernacle, 9440 Eby Road, Germantown, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

