Comer, Viola Mae



Our dear mother, Viola Mae Comer, 87, of Springfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. She was born August 20, 1936 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Paul and Mildred (Spinks). Her greatest joy was being a Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother and lived for being involved with family, she will be forever missed. Viola and her husband owned and operated the Northridge IGA for many years. She was a member of Fellowship Christian Church where she served as greeter. A favorite treat was a Donut from Schuler's Bakery. Viola is survived by her children: Vicky Winget (Jerry), Kim Yax (Rick) and Donald E. Comer, II (Tricia); a brother, Albert Smith (Mary); grandchildren: Michelle Jenkins (John), Christina McKee (Luke), Emily Yax and Elle Yax; great-grandchildren: Taylor, Tyler, Kenadi and Rheece and a special family member, Sheri Ehnie. Viola is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Comer in 2003 and a sister, Helen Ehnie. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 11th, 2023 from 12-2 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with a celebration of life service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Vale Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





