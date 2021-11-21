COMER, Ruby Alice



88, of Springfield, Ohio, passed on to the promised land on



November 17, 2021. She was born in Pike County, Ohio, the daughter of Roscoe and Lou Verna (Thompson) Stir. Ruby was a graduate of Springfield High School and a longtime member of the Woodside Church of Christ in Christian



Union where she taught



Sunday school for many years. She loved her family dearly and never passed up a chance to comfort those in need and spread the word of God. Survivors include her loving husband of 68 years, James; 3 children, David Comer of Nebo, NC,



Elizabeth Bredenfoerder of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Jonathan (Michelle) Comer of Conover, OH; grandchildren, Amanda Crago, Ruby Claire Comer, Samuel Comer, and Madison



Comer. She is also survived by her sister, Janie Goheen and



numerous nieces and nephews. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Betty (Richard) Rodgers, Velma (Louie) Cremeans, and Mary (Matthew) Sheridan. Special thanks to those who provided passionate care including loving friends and caretakers: Joyce Polyak, Sue Peck, Molly Webb, and



Michelle Comer, the staff of Wooded Glen, and the Springfield Regional Medical Center home health caretakers.



Visitation Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 11:00-12:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The service will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial to follow at Vale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodside Church of Christ in Christian Union.

