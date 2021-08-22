springfield-news-sun logo
COMER, Lisa

COMER (Harper),

Lisa Rená

52, of Springfield, passed away August 14, 2021. She was born May 14, 1969, in Springfield, the daughter of Paris and

Phyllis Rená (Johnson) Harper. Survivors include four children, Siera (Derrick) Evans, April

Comer, Jessica Comer (Johnny Brooks) and Rachel Huennerkopf (Zach Helton); eight grandchildren; her loving companion, Jimmy Windle; siblings, Sheena Harper, Judy Harper, Vickie Harper, Denice Tobias, Jody Harper and Angel Harper, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: P. J. Harper, Jamie Harper and Lenny Harper. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

