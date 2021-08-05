COMBS, Peggy

COMBS (Boggs), Peggy Dianne



Age 73 of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021. She was a loving wife, a great mother, grandmother and friend. Peggy retired from Northmont City Schools in Food Service. She is survived by her husband of 53 years: George



Eugene "Gene" Combs; children: April (Paul) Isaacs of CO, Brandon (Tiffany) Combs of Clayton, Damon ( Kelly) Combs of PA; grandchildren: Shelby, Gracie, Jackson, Emme, Jacob,



Taylor, Reide, Rylan, Zayne, Chase and Gianna; and her best friend and very special sister-in-law, Vicki Combs; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Fred and Martha (Winkler) Boggs Sr.; her siblings: Fred Boggs Jr., Danny Lee Boggs, Keith Orville Boggs, Robert Boggs, Kathryn May, and Sue Viers. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the



Community Grace Brethren Church (2261 S. Miami St., West Milton) with her son-in-law: Rev. Paul Isaacs officiating.



Entombment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred



Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired,



memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

