COMBS, Mildred



Age 83 of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. She was born in Jackson, KY, on March 29, 1938, to her



parents, French and Ethel (Whitaker) Combs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,



Mildred is survived by her son, Aaron Douglas (Kathy) Combs; daughter, Janice M. (Alvy) Slone; 4 grandchildren, Aaryn (Rodney), Matthew, Travis (Sara), and Kara Combs; brother, Harlis Combs; and sister, Bea Patrick. Mildred retired from K-Mart in Englewood after many years. Her passions were her church, family, and gardening. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held from 11am-12pm with funeral to follow at 12:00pm on Monday, March 14th, 2022, at Rogers Funeral Home, 324 W. Main St., New Lebanon, Ohio 45345. Interment will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery.


