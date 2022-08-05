springfield-news-sun logo
X

COMBS, Marylou

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

COMBS, Marylou

Marylou Combs (85) born July 22nd, 1937, in and resided in Middletown, Ohio, but raised in Menifee County, KY. has recently passed. She was preceded by her husband of nearly 70 years Charles F. Combs Sr, her daughter Cheryl Ann, father Dillon Murphy, brother Woody Murphy, and twin brothers Leo and Cleo Murphy. She will be sadly missed by her surviving 4 children, 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and friends. The family will have a private service for her. She truly loved everyone, and reminded us of this poem before she passed.

I'm not truly gone

If you keep me in your heart

I'll forever be alive

And we will never have to part


God Bless you Mom and you will always be in all our hearts!!


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
GARRETT, Hughie
3
IACURCI, Theresa
4
THOMAS, Sharon
5
FLORE, Carl
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top