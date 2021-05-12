COMBS, Kimberly Ann



Age 56, of Middletown, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. On April 11, 1965, she was born to the late Thomas William and Janice Marie Puckett (Baker). Kim resided in Middletown her entire life and worked as a teller and branch Manager at Chase Bank for 38 years. On April 20, 1985, she married the love of her life, Jimmy Combs, and they began raising a family together. The couple ran their own business, NeedABarn Sales LLC, since 2018 while also running a church ministry called I Am the Word Ministries. In the summer, Kim was involved in the ministry's weekly Cruzin4Christ events. She loved to cook and serve the food while talking to all the participants. Kim enjoyed camping, flower gardening,



holidays, music of all kinds, and dancing. She will be most



remembered for her selfless, caring, giving, and compassionate ways. Kim could also be described as an energetic and outgoing person, who was brave, hard-working, and never asked for help. Kim leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Jimmy Combs of Middletown; daughter, Savannah (Brandon) Highley; son, Zachary (Ashley) Combs of Middletown; brother, William (Stacey) Puckett of New Lebanon; grandchildren, Scarlett and Sheyanne Highley, and Bellamy Combs, as well as her parents-in-law, Kenneth (Loraine) Combs. In addition to her parents, Kim is preceded in death by her grandparents, William (Opal) Puckett and Frederick (Marie) Baker, and her grandparents-in-law, Henry (Vera) Joseph and Charlie (Ruth) Combs. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Germantown First Church of God, 760 Farmersville Pike, Germantown, OH 45327. A service honoring Kim's life will follow at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Sam Budd



officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton, OH. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Friday from 8:30 to 11:00 AM. Reception immediately following at NeedABarn sales lot and I Am the Word Ministries, 12248 State Route 503 Middletown, OH, just ½ mile from the



cemetery. The family will be celebrating Kim's life by wearing colorful attire and invite you to join us. In honor of Kim's



giving spirit, I Am the Word Ministries will be accepting



memorial contributions in the form of Kroger gift cards which will be used to help needy families and continue Kim and



Jim's outreach programs. For additional information and to view Kim's video tribute, please visit



