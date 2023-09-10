Combs, David A.

Combs Sr., David A.



David Allen Combs Sr., age 77 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Dave was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 14, 1946 to Ralph and Vina (Gray) Combs. Dave lived life to the fullest, from jumping out of "perfectly good" airplanes during his time in the Army to riding his Harley with friends who nicknamed him "Animal". He made friends everywhere he went and lit up the room. Dave married the love of his life, his "soul mate", his "beautiful wife", 47 years ago. He retired after 30 plus years from Square D. Dave was very dedicated to his work with the VFW post 7670. He was a life long Bengals fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially with the Brew Crew. Dave's favorite pastime was spoiling his grandsons. "Who luvs ya baby!" Dave is survived by his wife, Sharon Combs; daughter, Heather (Jeremy) Scott; son, David (Ashley) Combs Jr.; grandchildren, Brayden and Alex Scott; siblings, Vernon "Bo" (Candice) Combs and Alberta Phillips; and many more loved relatives and friends. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Williams. A visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45011 on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Gary Justice officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park.



