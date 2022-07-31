COLWELL, James Edward



James Edward Colwell, age 86, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and is now resting comfortably in heaven with Jesus, whom he accepted as his personal Savior in his youth. He was born August 7, 1935, in Yerkes, KY, to Elbert and Opha (Stacy), Colwell. He married the love of his life, Alene (Napier), Colwell, on August 29, 1953.



He worked as an International Representative with the United Auto Workers until his retirement in 1995. He was a three time Past Master of the Columbia Lodge #44, Miamitown, OH. He was a member of the Northern KY Church of Christ, in Florence, KY.



His love for the Lord and his family meant the most to him in his life. He was selfless, humble, honest, decent, loving and always willing to lend a "helping hand," to anyone. He loved to play pranks, in fun, and loved telling stories of his youth. He was very intelligent, thoughtful in any decisions, and an example of what a good person should be, to anyone who met him.



His hobbies included fishing, antiquing, going to yard sales, politics, woodworking and playing with his pets. He also loved going to church, reading the Bible and had a strong relationship with Jesus.



His is preceded in death by his wife, Alene (Napier) Colwell; parents, Elbert and Opha Colwell; siblings, Betty Wooten, Rose Eversole, Henry Colwell, Elbert Colwell, Marshall Colwell, Billy Colwell, and Marvin Colwell.



He is survived by his daughters, Diana Colwell, Teresa Ollis and Donna Thompson; grandchildren, Jaime Neal, Allison Lucero, Nathan Gutzwiller and Chelsea Ollis. He had 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.



He will be forever missed by his family and friends.



Visitation will be Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 12-1 p.m. at the Norman Chapel on the grounds of Spring Grove Cemetery, 4389 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati 45223. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Ross Oldenkamp officiating. Entombment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Lakeside Mausoleum.



