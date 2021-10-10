COLVIN, Stephen H.



Age 74 of Miamisburg, passed away October 4, 2021. He was born in Dayton, OH, on August 14, 1947, to the late Wells and Dorothy (Coblentz) Colvin. In addition to his parents,



Stephen was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Colvin.



He is survived by his brothers, Mark (Beverly) Colvin and Scott (Robin) Colvin; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Stephen graduated from Miamisburg High School, class of 1966. He was a member of American Legion, Post 165.



A Celebration of Stephen's Life will be held on October 23, 2021, at St. James United Methodist Church, (401 Carlwood Dr., Miamisburg, OH 45342). Visitation will be held from



10-11AM with a service to follow. A private burial will be held at Hillgrove Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's Association, in Stephen's memory.



To share a memory of Stephen or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

