COLQUHOUN, Carla Jean

Carla Jean Colquhoun, age 69, died on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Grandview Hospital. She was born to Doris Marie Sims and William Colquhoun on December 13, 1951. Carla was the

oldest of five children and is survived by her sisters Edith (Dan) Spohn, Jeanette York, Doe (James) Rudy and brother Scott (Tonya) Colquhoun. Carla is also survived by her son Sanford (Heather) Gruber. Carla graduated from Greene Joint

Vocational School. She married Christopher Gultice in 1973. Later, she married Kenneth Speer in 1981. She was a devout fan of "48" Jimmy Johnson and would lose herself to race day when he was driving. No services will be held at this time

