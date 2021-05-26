springfield-news-sun logo
COLLINS, Phyllis M.

Age 71, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Kettering Hospital where she had been a patient for five days. She was born

December 9, 1949, in Middletown, Ohio, and lived in this area all her life. She graduated from Franklin High School 1967, and also earned an associate degree. She was a member of the Women of the Moose #183 and S.P.C.A. and Joseph's Legacy. Preceding her in death were her parents, Ralph and Vivian (Winkle) Nunley. She is survived by one daughter, Danielle M. (Eric) Dozier; four grandchildren, Jayna M. (Shawn) Hughes, Jettie Levon Burkhead, Eric Grubb and

Abigail Grubb; two great-grandchildren, Jada Hughes and Gabby Hughes; five sisters, Barbara (Bill) Hayden, Carol Halsey, Janet Fields, Susan Gentry and Vicki Jo Nunley; three brothers, Rick Nunley, Steven Nunley, Brian Nunley; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Community Haven Church, 2710 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown, Ohio 45042, followed by services at the church at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Back officiating. Private family

interment will be at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Joseph's Legacy, P.O. Box 3, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.herr-riggs.com


